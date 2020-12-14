34
MUM'S THE WORD

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho
Vanessa Bryant calls her mother Sofia Laine's lawsuit "frivolous, disgraceful and unimaginably hurtful."

The Lede

According to court documents, Laine has accused her daughter of not fulfilling Kobe Bryant's promises to take care of her "for the rest of her life."

Key Details

  • Laine claims that she worked unpaid as a "longtime personal assistant and nanny" for Kobe Bryant's family.
  • Bryant has responded that such statements are false and that her mother is attempting to back-charge her $96 per hour for supposedly working 12 hours a day for 18 years for watching her grandchildren.
  • According to Vanessa Bryant, this is not the first time her mother has tried to financially extort her and that earlier this year, Laine had demanded $5 million, a house and an SUV from her.

