US Senator Denounced As ‘Profoundly Ignorant Man’ Over Remarks On Mexico
John Kennedy’s comments about Mexicans "eating cat food" came as he urged the US military to enter country to "stop the cartels."
Louisana Republican John Kennedy is facing backlash after saying Mexicans "would be eating cat food out of a can and living in a tent behind an Outback" Steakhouse restaurant if it wasn't for "the people of America." Speaking at a Senate appropriations subcommittee hearing on Wednesday, the senator also said US military and law enforcement officials should be allowed to invade Mexico to "stop the cartels."

