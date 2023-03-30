Popular
'espionage in the interests of the American govt.'

Darcy Jimenez
US Journalist Detained In Russia On Espionage Charges
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich was detained in Yekaterinburg on Thursday, Russia's Federal Security Service said.
Russian state media announced on Thursday that Evan Gershkovich, a journalist with the Wall Street Journal, had been arrested on suspicion of "espionage in the interests of the American government."

  • The Federal Security Service accused Gershkovich of “information constituting a state secret about the activities of one of the enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex,” but provided no evidence.

