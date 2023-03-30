'espionage in the interests of the American govt.'
US Journalist Detained In Russia On Espionage Charges
The Lede
Russian state media announced on Thursday that Evan Gershkovich, a journalist with the Wall Street Journal, had been arrested on suspicion of "espionage in the interests of the American government."
Key Details
- The Federal Security Service accused Gershkovich of “information constituting a state secret about the activities of one of the enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex,” but provided no evidence.