US Inflation Is At Its Highest Rate In More Than 40 Years
Prices in the US rose at their highest rate since 1981 over the past year to the end of March 2022, with inflation jumping by 8.5 percent, according to the latest consumer price index (CPI) published by the Labor Department on Tuesday.
- The cost of food, gasoline, housing and other necessities has been driven up by supply chain issues, high consumer demand, and disruptions to global food and energy markets worsened by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
- The CPI also showed that inflation rose 1.2 percent from Feb to March, compared to an increase of 0.8 percent from Jan to Feb.
- The consequences of Russia's war against Ukraine have further increased the average price of a gallon of gasoline, which, at $4.10, is up 43 percent from a year ago.
