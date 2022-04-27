Corporate Greed
New Analysis Reveals US Corporations Continue To Profit While Consumers Struggle
The Lede
Analysis by The Guardian has revealed that despite record inflation rates, most top US corporations continue to profit by passing costs onto consumers already struggling to afford basic goods. "Companies have access to massive capital. They could have one or two years that are more painful — not even more painful, just less profitable for their investors, and they're choosing not to," Krista Brown, a policy analyst, told The Guardian.
Key Details
- According to analysis of Securities and Exchange Commission filings for 100 US corporations, net profits are up by a median of 49 percent. In some cases, profits have grown by as much as 111,000 percent.
- Executives explained in earnings calls how "most or all inflationary costs" were shifted onto consumers via price increases, with some even adding more costs on top.
- Multinational energy corporation Chevron, for example, saw a 240 percent profit increase as gas prices across the US skyrocketed.
