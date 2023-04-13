INVESTIGATION NEARING AN END
US Classified Government Document Leak Allegedly Carried Out By 21-Year-Old National Air Guardsman
The Lede
The identity was first reported by the New York Times, and anonymous sources said that Teixeira was being tracked, and is expected to be arrested.
Key Details
- Last month a leak of classified documents was found online which revealed details about America's spy efforts on Russia and its Ukraine invasion, other Ukraine related info and separately information on South Korea and Israel.
- Biden, on Thursday, said that the investigation is "getting close."
- Bellingcat reported earlier that the documents surfaced on Discord in early March, while other reports suggest an early January date.