Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

INVESTIGATION NEARING AN END

Adwait
Adwait via nbcnews.com
US Classified Government Document Leak Allegedly Carried Out By 21-Year-Old National Air Guardsman
The suspect behind the leaking of US government documents has been identified as 21-year-old Massachusetts Air National Guard member Jack Teixeira.
·
·
·

The Lede

The identity was first reported by the New York Times, and anonymous sources said that Teixeira was being tracked, and is expected to be arrested.

Key Details

  • Last month a leak of classified documents was found online which revealed details about America's spy efforts on Russia and its Ukraine invasion, other Ukraine related info and separately information on South Korea and Israel.
  • Biden, on Thursday, said that the investigation is "getting close."
  • Bellingcat reported earlier that the documents surfaced on Discord in early March, while other reports suggest an early January date.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular News Stories