SATAN II
US Believes Russia Had Failed Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Test Around When Biden Was In Ukraine
Russia's president Putin tried and failed to launch an intercontinental ballistic missile test around the time US president Biden was in Ukraine on Monday, two US officials familiar with the matter have said. The heavy SARMAT missile — nicknamed Satan II in the West — has been successfully tested before, and US officials believe Putin would have mentioned the most recent test in his State of the Nation address on Tuesday if it had worked.