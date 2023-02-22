Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

SATAN II

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez via edition.cnn.com
US Believes Russia Had Failed Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Test Around When Biden Was In Ukraine
Another official said that the test did not pose a risk to the United States and that the US did not view the test as an anomaly or an escalation.
· 266 reads

The Lede

Russia's president Putin tried and failed to launch an intercontinental ballistic missile test around the time US president Biden was in Ukraine on Monday, two US officials familiar with the matter have said. The heavy SARMAT missile — nicknamed Satan II in the West — has been successfully tested before, and US officials believe Putin would have mentioned the most recent test in his State of the Nation address on Tuesday if it had worked.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular News Stories