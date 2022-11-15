Popular
Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez via independent.co.uk
University Of Virginia Was Warned About Suspect’s Gun Threat Before Shooting
Three football players on the university team — D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr and Devin Chandler — were killed in the attack.
The Lede

University of Virginia officials were warned earlier in the year that Christopher Darnell Jones, who allegedly shot dead three fellow students on the college campus on Sunday, was in possession of a firearm. An individual contacted the university in the fall saying that Jones had made comments about owning a gun, and prior to this the shooting suspect was allegedly involved in a hazing incident at the college.

