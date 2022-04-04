UKRAINE CRISIS
Satellite Images Reveal Mass Grave In Ukraine As Russia Denies Atrocities
1.1k reads | submitted by Darcy Jimenez via independent.co.uk
The Lede
Satellite imagery has revealed a 45-foot-long trench containing a mass grave of civilians in Bucha, a Ukrainian city that Russian troops have recently withdrawn from.
Key Details
- The images, provided by private US company Maxar, show a grave site on the grounds of a church in Bucha.
- Ukrainian troops entering the city after Russian soldiers pulled back found dead civilians lying in the street, while a spokesperson for Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky said mass graves filled with executed civilians were found.
- Russia has denied the claims, calling them "false accusations".
Comments