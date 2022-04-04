Trending
UKRAINE CRISIS

Satellite Images Reveal Mass Grave In Ukraine As Russia Denies Atrocities
Satellite imagery has shown a mass grave of civilians located in Ukraine's Bucha after Russian troops withdrew from the area.

The Lede

Satellite imagery has revealed a 45-foot-long trench containing a mass grave of civilians in Bucha, a Ukrainian city that Russian troops have recently withdrawn from.

Key Details

  • The images, provided by private US company Maxar, show a grave site on the grounds of a church in Bucha.
  • Ukrainian troops entering the city after Russian soldiers pulled back found dead civilians lying in the street, while a spokesperson for Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky said mass graves filled with executed civilians were found.
  • Russia has denied the claims, calling them "false accusations".

