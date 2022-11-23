EXIT STAGE LEFT
UK Supreme Court Blocks Scotland's Vote For Independence
The Lede
Britan's Supreme Court ruling was unanimous in rejecting the Scottish National Party's attempt at a referendum for next October, fueling conflict between those for and against Scottish independence. The referendum would have been similar to the UK's "Brexit" referendum on whether to leave the European Union.
Key Details
- Scotland was approved by Westminster to hold a vote in 2014 on whether to secede from the UK. Voters came out against independence by 55 percent, compared to 45 percent in favor.
- Scottish National Party leaders have particularly pushed for another vote since the UK opted to leave the EU in 2016.
- SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon's plan was to hold an advisory referendum in 2023, but the British Parliament rejected even the idea of a non-binding vote.