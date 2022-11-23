Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

EXIT STAGE LEFT

Molly Bradley
Molly Bradley via cnn.com
UK Supreme Court Blocks Scotland's Vote For Independence
Britain's Supreme Court ruled today that Scotland can't proceed with a second referendum on the decision to secede from the UK.
· 954 reads

The Lede

Britan's Supreme Court ruling was unanimous in rejecting the Scottish National Party's attempt at a referendum for next October, fueling conflict between those for and against Scottish independence. The referendum would have been similar to the UK's "Brexit" referendum on whether to leave the European Union.

Key Details

  • Scotland was approved by Westminster to hold a vote in 2014 on whether to secede from the UK. Voters came out against independence by 55 percent, compared to 45 percent in favor.
  • Scottish National Party leaders have particularly pushed for another vote since the UK opted to leave the EU in 2016.
  • SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon's plan was to hold an advisory referendum in 2023, but the British Parliament rejected even the idea of a non-binding vote.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular News Stories