2
+ digg
TUG-OF-WAR

Submitted by Molly Bradley
A British judge has rejected a US request to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to America, ruling that such a move would be "oppressive" by reason of his mental health.

The Lede

Judge Vanessa Baraitser published her full ruling on the matter today. The US has said it will appeal Judge Baraitser's decision.

Key Details

  • The Australian activist was charged for publishing classified data in violation of the Espionage Act on his website WikiLeaks.
  • Though the US promised a fair trial to Assange, judge Vanessa Baraitser said that in her opinion, the "special administrative measures" that would be required to detain Assange in the meantime would be harmful, "causing him to commit suicide."
  • The extradition could have prompted a long-awaited trial that could have significant consequences for freedom of the press.

Other articles and videos you might like