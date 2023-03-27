Popular
'Wild West, anything goes kind of situation'

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez via wsj.com
Uber Eats Is Cracking Down On In-App 'Ghost Kitchens'
The food delivery company plans to take thousands of online-only restaurants off the Uber Eats app this week.
The Lede

Uber Eats is removing thousands of online-only brands this week in an attempt to tackle an explosion of "ghost kitchens" cluttering the app, the Wall Street Journal has reported.

Key Details

  • Ghost kitchens, also known as virtual restaurants, don't have physical storefronts and serve customers solely through delivery and pick up, using phone and online ordering.
  • The number of virtual brands on Uber Eats rose to over 40,000 from more than 10,000 in 2021. Some eateries competing on the app are replicating their menus under tens of different brand names.
  • John Mullenholz, head of dark kitchens at Uber Eats, says "seeing 12 versions of the same menu" on the app "kind of erodes consumer confidence."

Comments

  1. Van Schroeder 11 minutes ago

    Oh good. Does this mean they’ll finally get rid of all those listings for “Pasquale’s Pizza” aka Chucky Cheese?

  Md Rubel Mia 24 minutes ago

    https://www.fiverr.com/share/Lljdop

