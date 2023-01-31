investigation continues
Two More Officers Involved In Tyre Nichols' Death Relieved Of Duty, Three Memphis FD Members Fired
The Lede
Two additional police officers involved in Tyre Nichols' death have been relieved of duty, and three Memphis Fire Department personnel who responded to the incident were fired, as the investigation into the death of Nichols continues. Nichols, 29, was savagely beaten by officers during a traffic stop on January 7 and died in hospital three days later.
Key Details
- Memphis Police Department said Officer Preston Hemphill, who is white, and an unidentified officer were relieved of duty a day after the incident. They have not been fired or charged.
- Two EMTs and a lieutenant from the Memphis Fire Department were fired for failing to properly assess Nichols after he had been beaten.
- Five other police officers, who are all Black, were previously fired and charged with second-degree murder in connection with Nichols' death.