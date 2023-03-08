investigation continues
Two Dead, Two Alive After Americans Kidnapped In Mexico
The Lede
Officials say two of the Americans kidnapped at gunpoint in Mexico last week — Eric James Williams and Latavia "Tay" McGee — were rescued alive Tuesday and returned to the US to receive medical treatment. The other two in the group of friends, Zindell Brown and Shaeed Woodard, were found dead.
Key Details
- Mexican officials also announced late Tuesday that a 24-year-old man named only as José "N," from Tamaulipas, had been arrested.