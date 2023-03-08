Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

investigation continues

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez via bbc.co.uk
Two Dead, Two Alive After Americans Kidnapped In Mexico
Two survivors are delivered back to the United States, after Mexico confirms the fatalities.
· 503 reads

The Lede

Officials say two of the Americans kidnapped at gunpoint in Mexico last week — Eric James Williams and Latavia "Tay" McGee — were rescued alive Tuesday and returned to the US to receive medical treatment. The other two in the group of friends, Zindell Brown and Shaeed Woodard, were found dead.

Key Details

  • Mexican officials also announced late Tuesday that a 24-year-old man named only as José "N," from Tamaulipas, had been arrested.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular News Stories