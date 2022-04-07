WACKY STORY
Two Frauds Who Convinced One Of Jill Biden's Secret Service Agents That They're Homeland Security Just Got Charged
123 reads | submitted by Adwait via nbcnews.com
The Lede
Arian Taherzadeh and Haider Ali started their journey of lies around February 2020, according to court documents, NBC reports. They played make-believe federal agents and got real government agents to believe their lies, including a once-secret service agent who belonged to Jill Biden's protective detail.
Key Details
- The FBI says they assumed identities as Homeland Security agents and their scheme was undone when a US Postal Service inspector visited them to investigate an alleged assault with an USPS employee — which the inspector was told that Taherzadeh and Ali had seen.
- The FBI has placed four real secret service agents on administration leave and will investigate them further, but haven't confirmed if the agent assigned to Jill Biden was among one of them.
