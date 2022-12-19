chaos
Twitter Swiftly U-Turns On Ban Prohibiting The Promotion Of Other Social Media
The Lede
Just hours after Twitter abruptly banned users from promoting or sharing links to their profiles on other social media platforms, the policy has disappeared from the company's site.
Key Details
- The controversial ban, announced Sunday, prohibited Twitter users from sharing their accounts on other major social media sites — including Facebook, Instagram and Truth Social.
- Twitter Support tweeted: "we will no longer allow free promotion of certain social media platforms on Twitter," but reference to the policy has since vanished from the support page's feed.
- CEO Elon Musk also shared a poll asking whether he should step down as Twitter's boss, and said he would abide by the results.