'competition is fine, cheating is not'

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez via semafor.com
Twitter Is Threatening To Sue Meta Over Threads
The threat suggests that Threads is the most serious rival yet to Elon Musk’s chaotic social platform.
The Lede

A lawyer for Twitter, Alex Spiro, has threatened Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg with legal action over the company's Twitter alternative Threads, which launched Wednesday. In a letter sent just hours after the new app went live, Spiro accused Meta of poaching former Twitter employees to make a "copycat" platform, and engaging in "systematic, willful, and unlawful misappropriation of Twitter’s trade secrets and other intellectual property."

Key Details

  • Meta's communications director told Semafor: "No one on the Threads engineering team is a former Twitter employee — that’s just not a thing."

Comments

