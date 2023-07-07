'competition is fine, cheating is not'
Twitter Is Threatening To Sue Meta Over Threads
The Lede
A lawyer for Twitter, Alex Spiro, has threatened Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg with legal action over the company's Twitter alternative Threads, which launched Wednesday. In a letter sent just hours after the new app went live, Spiro accused Meta of poaching former Twitter employees to make a "copycat" platform, and engaging in "systematic, willful, and unlawful misappropriation of Twitter’s trade secrets and other intellectual property."
Key Details
- Meta's communications director told Semafor: "No one on the Threads engineering team is a former Twitter employee — that’s just not a thing."