HE HAD TO SEE THIS COMING
Twitter Is Suing Elon Musk For Backing Out Of His $44 Billion Acquisition Deal
The Lede
Since he first agreed to buy Twitter in April, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has stalled on completing the acquisition, citing problems on Twitter's end: he claims the company has not been forthright about the number of bots and spam accounts on the site. In the lawsuit, Twitter says, "Musk apparently believes that he...is free to change his mind, trash the company, disrupt its operations, destroy stockholder value, and walk away."
Key Details
- In the agreement Musk signed in April, Twitter included a clause that allows them to sue him to ensure the deal is carried out, as long as Musk's financing is set.
- Twitter's lawsuit claims Musk wants to back out of the deal because Tesla's stock has fallen since the agreement, and that the matter of bots on Twitter is an excuse.
- The suit also says Musk broke his agreement not to publicly insult Twitter executives, and that he stopped making "reasonable best efforts" to secure funding for the deal.