what's going on?
Twitter Locks Offices As Musk's 'Hardcore' Ultimatum Leads To Employee Exodus
The Lede
Twitter has told staff its offices will temporarily shut effective immediately, to reopen on November 21, according to a message seen by the BBC. The company did not give a reason for the decision.
Key Details
- The move comes amid reports of large numbers of employees leaving the company, following an ultimatum from Musk that asked staff to accept "long hours at high intensity" or quit.
- Musk said in the email sent earlier this week that staff who did not agree by Nov. 17 would get three months' severance.
- A former employee told the BBC: "I didn't want to work for someone who threatened us over email multiple times about only "exceptional tweeps should work here" when I was already working 60-70 hours weekly."