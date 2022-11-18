Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

what's going on?

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez via bbc.co.uk
Twitter Locks Offices As Musk's 'Hardcore' Ultimatum Leads To Employee Exodus
A message from Twitter to its staff gave no reason for the temporary closure of its office buildings.
· 652 reads

The Lede

Twitter has told staff its offices will temporarily shut effective immediately, to reopen on November 21, according to a message seen by the BBC. The company did not give a reason for the decision.

Key Details

  • The move comes amid reports of large numbers of employees leaving the company, following an ultimatum from Musk that asked staff to accept "long hours at high intensity" or quit.
  • Musk said in the email sent earlier this week that staff who did not agree by Nov. 17 would get three months' severance.
  • A former employee told the BBC: "I didn't want to work for someone who threatened us over email multiple times about only "exceptional tweeps should work here" when I was already working 60-70 hours weekly."

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular News Stories