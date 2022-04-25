It could happen
Twitter Moves Closer To Selling To Elon Musk
530 reads | submitted by Darcy Jimenez via nytimes.com
The Lede
Twitter's board is in advanced discussions with Elon Musk over his bid to buy the social media company, two sources with insider knowledge have said.
Key Details
- Twitter was negotiating with Musk into the early hours of Monday morning, according to the sources.
- Musk and the company were discussing a timeline for closing a potential deal and any fees that would be paid if an agreement was made and then fell apart, they said.
- The sources said the Twitter board began to seriously consider Musk's offer after obtaining commitments for the financing, but the deal is not yet final.
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments