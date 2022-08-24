Popular
plot twist

Molly Bradley avatar
Molly Bradley · · 272 reads ·
What We Know About The Twitter Whistleblower Complaint So Far
Peiter "Mudge" Zatko, Twitter's former head of security, filed an 84-page complaint about the company's security flaws and alleged that the company misled its board, the FTC and Elon Musk.

The Lede

Zatko's complaint accuses Twitter of deliberately misleading its own board and the Federal Trade Commission about its standards for security, and alleges that the company allowed the Indian government to access the platform's data. The complaint also claims that Twitter lied to Elon Musk about its bot problem.

Key Details

  • The complaint says that current Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal made "false and misleading statements" claiming that employees are incentivized to remove spam.
  • It also says that the Indian government forced Twitter to hire agents and it let them access sensitive data.
  • Zatko says Agrawal lied to the board about the company computer security, telling the board 92 percent of the machines had security software installed, when about 50 percent had "critical flaws" or "disabled critical safety settings."

Comments

