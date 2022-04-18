BALLS TO THE WALL
Testicle Tanning Is Just One Thing Tucker Carlson Promotes In His Docuseries 'The End Of Men'
The Lede
There's a lot to unpack in the trailer for the upcoming season of Carlson's show, but one thing he focuses on is the "total collapse of testosterone levels in American men." To that end, he interviews a man using a kind of light therapy on his balls.
Key Details
- The testicle-tanning man in question is identified as Andrew McGovern, a "fitness professional."
- "It's testicle tanning," says McGovern, "but it's also full body red light therapy, which has a massive amount of benefits."
- Carlson acknowledges that viewers may be skeptical, but says, "My view is, OK, testosterone levels have crashed and nobody says anything about it, that's crazy, so why is it crazy to seek solutions?"
