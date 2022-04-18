Trending
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

BALLS TO THE WALL

441 reads | submitted by Molly Bradley via mediaite.com

Testicle Tanning Is Just One Thing Tucker Carlson Promotes In His Docuseries 'The End Of Men'
In the new season of "Tucker Carlson Originals," Carlson wants men to fire guns, wrestle shirtless and chop stuff with axes — and, yes: tan their testicles.

The Lede

There's a lot to unpack in the trailer for the upcoming season of Carlson's show, but one thing he focuses on is the "total collapse of testosterone levels in American men." To that end, he interviews a man using a kind of light therapy on his balls.

Key Details

  • The testicle-tanning man in question is identified as Andrew McGovern, a "fitness professional."
  • "It's testicle tanning," says McGovern, "but it's also full body red light therapy, which has a massive amount of benefits."
  • Carlson acknowledges that viewers may be skeptical, but says, "My view is, OK, testosterone levels have crashed and nobody says anything about it, that's crazy, so why is it crazy to seek solutions?"

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.