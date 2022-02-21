TRUTH HURTS
Trump's New Social Media App 'Truth Social' Launched Today, And Things Are Not Going Well
Submitted by Molly Bradley via theverge.com
The Lede
Truth Social, developed by Trump Media and Technology Group — an organization led by former Representative Devin Nunes — looks extremely similar to Twitter, but its posts are called "Truths" and the equivalent of retweeting a post is to "ReTruth" it. It's currently only available on iOS and you can't yet direct message other users or become verified, but those features are reportedly in development.
Key Details
- The app has been available in beta mode since December 2021 and had roughly 500 users until its launch shortly before midnight EST on February 21.
- Following his Twitter ban early last year, Trump tried to launch a new platform in May 2021 that ended up just being a blog of Trump's commentary. He shut it down in June 2021.
- Per Truth Social's website, the app is expected to be available to Android users "soon."
