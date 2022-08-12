some light treason
FBI Search Warrant Shows Trump Under Investigation For Espionage Act Violations, Potential Obstruction Of Justice
The Lede
Politico has received a receipt of the search warrant used to investigate Mar-a-Lago and former President Donald Trump today. The warrant shows federal law enforcement is investigating Trump for removal or destruction of records, obstruction of justice, and violating the Espionage Act (otherwise known as crimes such as spying or conspiring with others). Conviction for these crimes could lead to jail time for years, if things don't break the way Trump wants them to.
Key Details
- The search warrant was signed on August 5 by federal magistrate judge Bruce Reinhart.
- Among the items seized were things like “miscellaneous top secret documents,” a binder of photos, and confidential notes.
- The biggest item seized was an executive grant of clemency for Roger Stone, Trump's confidant who received a pardon in 2020.
