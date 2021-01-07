67
TWO WEEKS' NOTICE

Submitted by Molly Bradley
Trump's former chief of staff is the latest among a slew of officials to resign following Wednesday's violent events at the Capitol.

The Lede

Other White House staff members who have resigned include Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews, the First Lady's Chief of Staff Stephanie Grisham, Deputy National Security Advisor Matthew Pottinger and White House Social Secretary Anna Cristina Niceta.

Key Details

  • Mulvaney had previously been replaced as Trump's chief of staff, but had remained in the administration as a special envoy to Northern Ireland.
  • Deputy Chief of Staff Chris Lidell, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien are also reportedly considering resignation.
  • On November 7, Mulvaney wrote an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal titled "If He Loses, Trump Will Concede Gracefully."

