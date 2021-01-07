Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Trump's Former Chief Of Staff Mick Mulvaney Is Among White House Staff Who Have Resigned Following Violence At The US Capitol
The LedeOther White House staff members who have resigned include Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews, the First Lady's Chief of Staff Stephanie Grisham, Deputy National Security Advisor Matthew Pottinger and White House Social Secretary Anna Cristina Niceta.
Key Details
The Source
Other articles and videos you might like
Trump's Former Chief Of Staff Mick Mulvaney Is Among White House Staff Who Have Resigned Following Violence At The US Capitol
How Police Bungled The Capitol Riot
The US Reports Highest Single-Day Death Toll As CDC Offers Grim Forecast For The End Of The Month