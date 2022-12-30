exposed
Trump Paid Little In Federal Income Taxes In His First And Last Year Of Presidency, Tax Returns Show
The Lede
Donald Trump's tax returns were released Friday after a years-long battle by the Democrat-controlled House Ways and Means Committee to gain oversight of the former president's personal and business finances.
Key Details
- The documents, which Trump had fought to prevent from being disclosed, show he claimed huge losses before and throughout his presidency to "reduce or practically eliminate his tax burden."
- In a statement following the release of the tax returns, Trump said: "The Democrats should have never done it, the Supreme Court should have never approved it, and it’s going to lead to horrible things for so many people."