Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez
Trump Paid Little In Federal Income Taxes In His First And Last Year Of Presidency, Tax Returns Show
The former president's federal tax returns, released on Friday, show the former president also claimed huge losses that helped reduce his tax bill.
Donald Trump's tax returns were released Friday after a years-long battle by the Democrat-controlled House Ways and Means Committee to gain oversight of the former president's personal and business finances.

  • The documents, which Trump had fought to prevent from being disclosed, show he claimed huge losses before and throughout his presidency to "reduce or practically eliminate his tax burden."
  • In a statement following the release of the tax returns, Trump said: "The Democrats should have never done it, the Supreme Court should have never approved it, and it’s going to lead to horrible things for so many people."

