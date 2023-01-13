Popular
'Our laws in this state need to change'

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez via npr.org
Trump Organization Ordered To Pay $1.61 Million For Tax Fraud
Former president Donald Trump's family enterprise was found guilty of tax-fraud in December. Trump was not charged as an individual.
The Lede

A New York court has ruled Friday that two companies owned by Donald Trump must pay $1.61 million in fines and penalties for tax fraud.

Key Details

  • The amount is the maximum state sentencing guidelines allow, and is due to be paid within 14 days of the sentencing.
  • Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said the penalty was too lenient, and that "laws in this state need to change in order to capture this type of decade-plus systemic and egregious fraud."
  • A spokesperson for the Trump Organization described the prosecution as part of a "never ending witch-hunt," and said the company plans to appeal.

Comments

