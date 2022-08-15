Popular
Molly Bradley
Molly Bradley
Records Reveal That Trump Lawyers Copied Data From Election Systems In Multiple States
In efforts to find evidence of voter fraud and overturn the 2020 election results, Trump-affiliated lawyers, including Sidney Powell, sent teams to access data from voting systems in Georgia, Michigan and Nevada.

A subpoena of Atlanta-based forensics firm SullivanStrickler found records revealing that Trump-allied lawyers hired the firm to secretly access voting systems across counties in Michigan, Georgia and Nevada. The evidence included emails, interviews and other records that showed how attorney Sidney Powell and other Trump campaign attorneys traveled to these counties to copy voting data. "The breach is way beyond what we thought," said David D. Cross, a lawyer for Georgia voters and voting activists.

  • Powell sent a team of computer experts from forensics firm SullivanStrickler to Detroit and another rural county in Michigan.
  • Another Trump campaign attorney sent a team to Nevada, and a team went to Coffee County in Georgia on January 7, 2021 — the day after the Capitol attack — to copy data from a Dominion voting system.
  • The firm charged a retainer fee of $26,000 for the jobs in each area; records show how Powell's group discussed, paid for and planned these trips to capture data.

