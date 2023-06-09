Popular
Here Are The Seven Possible Indictments Donald Trump Could Get In Connection To Mishandling Classified Documents
Former President Donald Trump has been indicted by a federal grand jury on multiple criminal charges for mishandling classified documents.
The Lede

Former President Donald Trump has become the first American head of state to be indicted on federal criminal charges. A grand jury has doled out seven indictments, setting up a major legal battle for Trump.

Key Details

  • These indictments pertain to the 100 classified documents that were found in Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, in Florida.
  • The New York Times first reported about the possible charges he's facing, which include unauthorized retention of national security documents, conspiracy, obstruction, false statement, mishandling official documents and contempt of court.

