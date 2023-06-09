DOESN'T LOOK GOOD
Here Are The Seven Possible Indictments Donald Trump Could Get In Connection To Mishandling Classified Documents
The Lede
Former President Donald Trump has become the first American head of state to be indicted on federal criminal charges. A grand jury has doled out seven indictments, setting up a major legal battle for Trump.
Key Details
- These indictments pertain to the 100 classified documents that were found in Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, in Florida.
- The New York Times first reported about the possible charges he's facing, which include unauthorized retention of national security documents, conspiracy, obstruction, false statement, mishandling official documents and contempt of court.