Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho
Flynn admitted to lying to investigators about his contacts with the Russian ambassador before Trump took office. The president announced the pardon over Twitter.

The Lede

On Wednesday, Donald Trump announced on Twitter that he was pardoning Flynn, fueling speculation that the president will use his last months in office to offer clemency to his political allies facing federal prosecution.

Key Details

  • Former national security adviser Michael Flynn was convicted as part of the Trump-Russias investigation and pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his conversations with a Russian diplomat.
  • The Justice Department moved to dismiss Flynn's case earlier this year and Flynn still hasn't been sentenced yet.
  • Flynn is the first former Trump administration official to receive a pardon.

