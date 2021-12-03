CARD TO SWALLOW
A Fake Trump Christmas Card Is Being Shared Across The Web And We Should Know Better
The counterfeit postcard — which features Trump shaped in a phallic form along side his family members except Barron — has proliferated across social media even though it was not released on Trump's official site, nor did it come from Trump's spokesperson. In fact, a seemingly real Christmas card is available on Trump's Save America online shop, which is further evidence that this one is fake. Despite all that, people have been sharing it far and wide.
- Reuters contacted Trump's spokesperson, Liz Harrington, about the card. Harrington said that the card "is fake and did not come from us."
- Trump's official missives are typically signed "Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America," but the fake card is signed "President Donald J. Trump."
- The image of Donald Trump on the card seems to be an edited version of a June 2019 photo from his and Melania's visit to Queen Elizabeth.
