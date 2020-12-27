105
NO-SHOW

Submitted by Molly Bradley
Guests who paid up to $1,000 to attend the president's annual New Year's Eve event were left to party with Giuliani and his two adult sons after the President made a last-minute decision to ditch the event and return to Washington.

The Lede

It's unclear why Trump left his own party on New Year's Eve, but it went ahead without him.

Key Details

  • Music artists Vanilla Ice and Berlin performed at the party.
  • Guests in attendance included Fox News host Jeanine Pirro and Trump's children Tiffany, Donald Jr. and Eric Trump, along with Kimberly Guilfoyle and Lara Trump. Neither these guests nor Giuliani wore masks.
  • As many as 500 tickets were sold for the event, and tables were set for 10 people. There was no social distancing protocol.

