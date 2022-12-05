Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

‘anathema to the soul of our nation’

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez via aljazeera.com
White House Condemns Trump’s Call For 'Termination' Of US Constitution
"You cannot only love America when you win," White House spokesman Andrew Bates said.
· 746 reads

The Lede

The White House has slammed Donald Trump's call for the "termination" of the US constitution, made in a post by the former president to his social media app Truth Social on Saturday.

Key Details

  • Trump wrote: "A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution," repeating the false claim that he won the 2020 presidential election.
  • In a statement responding to Trump's comments, White House spokesman Andrew Bates said: "Attacking the Constitution and all it stands for is anathema to the soul of our nation, and should be universally condemned."
  • "You cannot only love America when you win," Bates added.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular News Stories