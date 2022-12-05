‘anathema to the soul of our nation’
White House Condemns Trump’s Call For 'Termination' Of US Constitution
The Lede
The White House has slammed Donald Trump's call for the "termination" of the US constitution, made in a post by the former president to his social media app Truth Social on Saturday.
Key Details
- Trump wrote: "A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution," repeating the false claim that he won the 2020 presidential election.
- In a statement responding to Trump's comments, White House spokesman Andrew Bates said: "Attacking the Constitution and all it stands for is anathema to the soul of our nation, and should be universally condemned."
- "You cannot only love America when you win," Bates added.