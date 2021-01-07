40
Submitted by Molly Bradley
The closed-door ceremony came less than a day after Trump's supporters broke into and vandalized the US Capitol.

Despite yesterday's insurrection and a flurry of White House staff resignations today, the President has turned his attention to golf, awarding the Medal of Freedom to professional golfers Annika Sorenstam, Gary Player and the late Babe Didrikson Zaharias.

  • The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the highest civilian honor, recognizing people who have made "an especially meritorious contribution to the security or national interests of the United States, world peace, cultural or other significant public or private endeavors."
  • The only other golfers to have received the award are Tiger Woods, Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus and Charlie Sifford.
  • Congress members confirmed Biden's victory at 3 AM this morning.

