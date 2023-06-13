Popular
'Williams was unable to avoid a collision'

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez via cbsnews.com
Treat Williams, Star Of 'Everwood' And 'Hair,' Dead At 71 After Motorcycle Crash In Vermont
His agent says the 71-year-old was an "actor's actor."
The Lede

Treat Williams, the actor known for his roles in "Everwood" and "Hair," died on Monday following a motorcycle crash. Vermont State Police say a Honda SUV collided with Williams' motorcycle in the town of Dorset.

Key Details

  • "Williams was unable to avoid a collision and was thrown from his motorcycle," police said in a statement. "He suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York, where he was pronounced dead."

Comments

