Treat Williams, Star Of 'Everwood' And 'Hair,' Dead At 71 After Motorcycle Crash In Vermont
The Lede
Treat Williams, the actor known for his roles in "Everwood" and "Hair," died on Monday following a motorcycle crash. Vermont State Police say a Honda SUV collided with Williams' motorcycle in the town of Dorset.
Key Details
- "Williams was unable to avoid a collision and was thrown from his motorcycle," police said in a statement. "He suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York, where he was pronounced dead."