FOLLOW FOR UPDATES
Travis McMichael, Man Who Fatally Shot Ahmaud Arbery, Sentenced To Life In Prison For Federal Hate Crimes
The Lede
Travis McMichael, 36, was given life plus 10 years in prison on federal hate crime charges for fatally shooting a Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man, who was running by their homes in a coastal Georgia neighborhood.
Key Details
- Travis McMichael, his father Greg McMichael and neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan chased Arbery, cornered him and Travis fatally shot him with a shotgun.
- The three men, who are all white, were arrested only months after a video of the encounter was released.
- In November, the men were convicted of murder and given life sentences in a state trial, which they are going to appeal.
- Travis was given life plus ten by U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood, and the other two will be sentenced later on Aug 8.