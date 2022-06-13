Popular
THEY'RE NOT WRONG

A Digital Information Panel In Brooklyn Displayed Anti-Car Messages This Weekend

Molly Bradley
Molly Bradley
A Digital Information Panel In Brooklyn Displayed Anti-Car Messages This Weekend
It appears that someone reprogrammed a panel that should have displayed traffic information for the NYC area to say things like "Cars kill kids" and "Stop driving."

