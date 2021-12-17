LITTLE TO NO EVIDENCE
TikTok Hoax Makes Schools Across The Country Cancel Classes
The Lede
A TikTok hoax is hinting towards to the possibility of violence (shootings or bombings) in American classrooms on December 17, but it's unclear how wide this has circulated. Multiple law enforcement agencies all over the country say these threats aren't credible.
Key Details
- "The fact that the origin of the threat has not been determined has led us to be proactive in our desire to be cautious to keep our kids and families safe." said Stephen Jones, a Superintendent in the Little Falls, Minnesota, district who decided to cancel classes.
- Some schools have even canceled classes over the purported threats which have turned out not to be credible.
Additional Thoughts
We handle even rumored threats with utmost seriousness, which is why we're working with law enforcement to look into warnings about potential violence at schools even though we have not found evidence of such threats originating or spreading via TikTok.— TikTokComms (@TikTokComms) December 16, 2021
