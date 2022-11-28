'addicting our kids'
A GOP Congressman Wants To Ban TikTok In The US, Calling The App 'Digital Fentanyl'
The Lede
Wisconsin Representative Mike Gallagher has called for TikTok to be banned in the US, telling Fox News on Sunday that the app is "digital fentanyl" that is "addicting our kids."
Key Details
- The congressman made the TV appearance to promote legislation, introduced with Senator Marco Rubio earlier this month, that aims to ban TikTok across the country.
- Gallagher cited concerns over potential user surveillance by the China-based app. "It can track your keystrokes, it can censor your news — why would we give our foremost adversary that amount of power?" he said.
- While TikTok is owned by independent company ByteDance, it has previously faced controversy over ties to the Chinese Communist Party.