Ex-Football Player In Custody For Suspected Killing Of Three UVA Athletes
The Lede
On November 13, Sunday night, police in Charlottesville, Virginia, took Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. into custody after they suspected him of shooting and killing three University of Virginia football players and harming two other students on campus. Jones Jr. was charged with three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of using a handgun in the commission of a felony.
Key Details
- University of Virginia President Tim Ryan said the attack took place on a bus after it returned to campus from a field trip in Washington DC.
- Three Virginia players were shot and killed (junior receiver Lavel Davis Jr., junior receiver Devin Chandler and junior defensive end/linebacker D'Sean Perry) and two other students were shot (one was in good condition; the other critical).