Darcy Jimenez
Three 'Don't Say Gay' Expansion Bills Introduced By Florida Republicans
The proposed legislation would build upon the state's "Don't Say Gay" law, which was passed last year.
The Lede

Florida Republicans have introduced three separate expansion bills that build upon the "Don't Say Gay" law introduced by Ron DeSantis last year. The existing law prohibits public school teachers and districts from discussing gender identity and sexuality with children from kindergarten through to third grade.

Key Details

  • The new bills aim to further restrict discussions about gender and sexuality in Florida schools — for example, banning such conversations through to eighth grade, defining sex as "determined by biology and reproductive function at birth," and prohibiting school employees from sharing their pronouns or asking students about theirs.

Comments

