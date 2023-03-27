Popular
Three Children And Three Adults Fatally Shot At Nashville Grade School
Six individuals were killed in a shooting that took place in a Nashville Christian grade school on Monday, March 27, 2023.
The Lede

Six individuals were shot and killed at The Covenant School in Nashville, TN. Authorities said the suspect also died after she was shot by the police.

Key Details

  • The fatal shootings occurred at The Covenant School, a Presbyterian school that has around 200 students, from preschool up to sixth grade.
  • Police said that the shooter was a 28-year-old woman and was armed with multiple guns.
  • The victims were brought to Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital and were declared dead on arrival.

