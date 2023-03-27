Three Children And Three Adults Fatally Shot At Nashville Grade School

The Lede
Six individuals were shot and killed at The Covenant School in Nashville, TN. Authorities said the suspect also died after she was shot by the police.
Key Details
- The fatal shootings occurred at The Covenant School, a Presbyterian school that has around 200 students, from preschool up to sixth grade.
- Police said that the shooter was a 28-year-old woman and was armed with multiple guns.
- The victims were brought to Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital and were declared dead on arrival.