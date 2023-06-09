don't be fooled
This Is America's Most Common Text-Messaging Scam, FTC Says
The Lede
The FTC says US consumers lost a combined $330 million to fraudulent texts last year, with scam texts impersonating a bank being particularly effective. Fake gift or package delivery messages have been similarly successful in fooling people into giving away sensitive information.
