Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

don't be fooled

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez via cbsnews.com
This Is America's Most Common Text-Messaging Scam, FTC Says
Consumers lost $330 million to fraudulent texts last year, with individual victims reporting a median loss of $1,000.
·
·
1
·

The Lede

The FTC says US consumers lost a combined $330 million to fraudulent texts last year, with scam texts impersonating a bank being particularly effective. Fake gift or package delivery messages have been similarly successful in fooling people into giving away sensitive information.

Comments

  1. depak pawar 15 minutes ago

    Good post! Muscle Gears Sports Nutrition will be linking to this particularly great post on our site. we know the true value of Health that's why we provide Healthy protein to our Champion. Visit At:- www.musclegears.in

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular News Stories