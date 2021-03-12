732
RIGHT AT THE FINNISH LINE

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho
Despite the devastating events of the last 12 months and the resulting decline in mental health in a number of destinations, there's been no change at the top spot when it comes to ranking the happiest country in the world.

The Lede

According to the World Happiness Report from the Gallup World Poll, Finland ranked as the happiest country in the world for the fourth consecutive year. Iceland ranked second, followed by Denmark, Switzerland and the Netherlands.

Key Details

  • The ranking has traditionally been based on indexes such as GDP, life expectancy and social support. This year, the report also focused on COVID-19's effects on people's quality of life.
  • According to researchers, Finland once again took first place due to the high levels of trust Finnish people have for each other, especially in the face of an outside threat like a pandemic.
  • Afghanistan again ranked the lowest of the 149 countries featured in the report.

