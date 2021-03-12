Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
This Country Has Been Named The Happiest In The World
The LedeAccording to the World Happiness Report from the Gallup World Poll, Finland ranked as the happiest country in the world for the fourth consecutive year. Iceland ranked second, followed by Denmark, Switzerland and the Netherlands.
Key Details
