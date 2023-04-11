SCHEDULED FOR APRIL 27
Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes Loses Bid To Remain Free During Conviction Appeal, Will Be In Prison By The End Of April
The Lede
Holmes, who has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for her role in defrauding investors with Theranos, her blood-testing startup, is scheduled to go to prison on April 27, 2023, after losing a bid to remain outside while she appeals her conviction.
Key Details
- Holmes's attorneys argued that being the parent of two children, one who was born this year, she should remain free of prison to care for them.
- "Contrary to her suggestion that accuracy and reliability were central issues to her convictions, Ms Holmes's misrepresentations to Theranos investors involved more than just whether Theranos technology worked as promised," US District Judge Edward said.
- She was also deemed a flight risk because she booked a one-way ticket to Mexico during the trial.