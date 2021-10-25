Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Photos

THE X FACTOR

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via apnews.com

The State Department announced it was going to include a third gender marker on passports for nonbinary, intersex and gender-nonconforming people earlier this year.
The US Issues Passport With 'X' Gender Marker For The First Time

Jessica Stern, the US special diplomatic envoy for LGBTQ rights, called this a "historic and celebratory" move.

Key Details

  • The department declined to comment to whom the passport was issued.
  • Though some suspect it could be for Dana Zzyym, an intersex Colorado resident who has previously requested an "X" gender marker in passports and who has been in a legal battle with the State Department since 2015.
  • Wider availability of passports with the "X" gender designation are expected to roll out next year.

