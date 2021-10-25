THE X FACTOR
The US Issues Passport With 'X' Gender Marker For The First Time
Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via apnews.com
The Lede
Jessica Stern, the US special diplomatic envoy for LGBTQ rights, called this a "historic and celebratory" move.
Key Details
- The department declined to comment to whom the passport was issued.
- Though some suspect it could be for Dana Zzyym, an intersex Colorado resident who has previously requested an "X" gender marker in passports and who has been in a legal battle with the State Department since 2015.
- Wider availability of passports with the "X" gender designation are expected to roll out next year.
Additional submission from Pang-Chieh Ho:
Here Is The Most Detailed Account Yet Of How Alec Baldwin Fatally Shot Halyna Hutchins, The Cinemato
Director Joel Souza describes how Baldwin fatally shot Hutchins on the set.