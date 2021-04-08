WHAT A MESS
The Story Of Jeff Bezos's Affair With Lauren Sanchez Just Got So Much Weirder
Submitted by Molly Bradley via ca.finance.yahoo.com
The LedeIn 2018, just after Amazon creator Jeff Bezos announced his split from his then-wife Mackenzie, the National Enquirer broke news of his affair with Lauren Sanchez — allegedly tipped off by Sanchez's estranged brother Michael. Now, journalist Nikolaos Tzima Hatziefstathiou has come forward to reveal another alleged informant: Sanchez's then-husband, Patrick Whitesell, a William Morris Endeavor executive. But Hatziefstathiou has been ca record of fabricating claims and sources. What's true?
Key Details
- Hatziefstathiou filed an affidavit claiming Whitesell first told tabloids about Bezos's affair with Sanchez. This squares with what Michael Sanchez has maintained, which is that he was not the only source.
- However, in the past, Hatziefstathiou has tried to frame his neighbor for a crime, tried to set up a drug dealer for the police, and was charged for posing as other journalists.
- Whitesell denies Hatziefstathiou's claims, and the filing did not reveal evidence other than the latter's testimony.