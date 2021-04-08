Picks Video Long Reads Tech
WHAT A MESS

Submitted by Molly Bradley via ca.finance.yahoo.com

Drama surrounding the Bezos–Sanchez affair, reported by the National Enquirer in 2018, may not be over yet. A journalist has revealed a new alleged Enquirer source: Patrick Whitesell, Sanchez's then-husband.

The Lede

In 2018, just after Amazon creator Jeff Bezos announced his split from his then-wife Mackenzie, the National Enquirer broke news of his affair with Lauren Sanchez — allegedly tipped off by Sanchez's estranged brother Michael. Now, journalist Nikolaos Tzima Hatziefstathiou has come forward to reveal another alleged informant: Sanchez's then-husband, Patrick Whitesell, a William Morris Endeavor executive. But Hatziefstathiou has been ca record of fabricating claims and sources. What's true?

Key Details

  • Hatziefstathiou filed an affidavit claiming Whitesell first told tabloids about Bezos's affair with Sanchez. This squares with what Michael Sanchez has maintained, which is that he was not the only source.
  • However, in the past, Hatziefstathiou has tried to frame his neighbor for a crime, tried to set up a drug dealer for the police, and was charged for posing as other journalists.
  • Whitesell denies Hatziefstathiou's claims, and the filing did not reveal evidence other than the latter's testimony.