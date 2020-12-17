73
Irin Carmon interviews Stephanie Clifford about her blockbuster story "The Journalist and the Pharma Bro." Clifford says Christie Smythe, the subject of the bombshell report, was "dubious" over whether people would be interested in her story. Clifford said they would if the story was about a woman throwing her life away.

On Sunday night, Elle magazine published a riveting story about a journalist who gave up her job and marriage to first write about, then date, notorious price-gouger Martin Shkreli, who is currently in prison for fraud. The author of this story, Stephanie Clifford, spoke to New York Mag about the journalist, Christie Smythe, and how her story came to be.

  • Clifford was covering the Shkreli case when she got wind of something going on between Smythe and Shkreli. She reached out to Smythe to let her know she'd be interested in hearing her story.
  • Clifford corresponded with Shkreli's lawyer to fact-check parts of the essay, and Shkreli confirmed he and Smythe were engaged.
  • "I was not expecting her to be as self-reflective as she was," Clifford says of Smythe. "She's very open and thoughtful about it."

