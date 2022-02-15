Trending
The San Francisco Police Department Allegedly Used A Woman's DNA From Her Rape Exam To Link Her To A Crime
A woman was arrested on suspicion of a felony property crime after San Francisco police used DNA obtained from a previous case, according to District Attorney Chesa Boudin.

The Lede

A San Francisco woman was arrested on suspicion of a felony property crime through the use of DNA collected from a rape-kit evidence taken years ago, San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin alleged on Monday.

Key Details

  • District Attorney Chesa Boudin alleged that the SFPD has been using the DNA of sexual assault victims to identify suspects, raising huge ethical and legal red flags.
  • Boudin's office said crime victims were unaware that the DNA collected from rape kits could later incriminate them.
  • San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said his department would investigate the matter further. "If it's true...I'm committed to ending the practice," Scott said.

