BOON AND BANE

Submitted by Adwait
How do you make a business out of sharing office space when no one is going to the office?

The Lede

Since last year's near-collapse, WeWork has changed significantly, dropping founder Adam Neumann, cutting costs and reconfiguring its business plan.

Key Details

  • The company hired Sandeep Mathrani, a real estate executive, as CEO in February after firing Neumann, who was given a $1.7 billion exit package.
  • The office market is still slowly recovering. In Manhattan, only 10 percent of office workers have returned.
  • In a global survey of 80 companies, 86 percent said they want to make flexible space an important part of their future office plans.

